Kevin McCarthy Angrily Explains Peloton on House Floor After Being Gifted Free Membership
Nancy Pelosi recently gave everyone in Congress access to a Peloton subscription. It sounds like they can also get a bike. This new perk has Republicans very upset because they were not involved in this decision. Today House minority leader Kevin McCarthy explained what Peloton is in great detail on the House floor. He seems especially exasperated at the fact that the stationary bike doesn't go anywhere.
Now, Peloton actually sounds like a decent use of American tax dollars. Encouraging some exercise is never a bad idea. Plus, they could do it in their office or home and be available when important government work pops up. In theory.
This is definitely the first time someone has complained about a free Peloton. I mean, did you hear how much they cost?