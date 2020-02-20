Kevin Love: 'I've Been a S---head at Some Points This Season'
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 20 2020
John Beiliein's short time coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers was an absolute mess. He failed to connect with his players from the start and it quickly became apparent that he was destined to fail in the NBA. Now he's gone and players can breathe a sigh of relief and maybe consider that they were part of the problem. First up, Kevin Love. Via WKYC:
"We gotta do a little check on ourselves too," the 5-time All-Star said. "We gotta look at ourselves in the mirror too. I was talking about passing that mirror test. Definitely myself -- I've been a s--thead at some points this season. I let losing get the best of me and nobody likes to do that.... it's really just looking at ourselves and finding out how we can get better. And from there, trying to put it all together."
Love had some very public fits earlier this season so that is an honest self-assessment. It doesn't save Beilein's job, but now we know Love won't complain about anything over the final three years of his contract.
The question is, will the Cavaliers improve over the final 28 games of the season? They went 14-40 under Beilein and currently have the second-worst record in the NBA. If by some miracle this roster full of bad young guys and older rebounders starts to win, they could play themselves out of a top pick in the draft. The Hawks already have a one-game lead in the loss column and the Knicks and Pistons are just two loses back.