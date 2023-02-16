Four Potential Landing Spots For Kevin Love
3 of 4
Portland Trail Blazers
Again, what is important to Kevin Love? He grew up just south of Portland, Oregon and has previously said playing for his home town team would be special. The Blazers are just 1.5 games better than the Lakers right now and also sit on the outside looking in at the postseason. If the beautiful Pacific Northwest is calling his name, this is a fine option.
As you can guess, the Blazers are not super deep and it reflects in their 28-30 record. Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons are averaging a combined 52.8 points per game and Jusuf Nurkic is currently out with a calf strain. Maybe Love could provide the Blazers with some Carmelo Anthony-esque moments.