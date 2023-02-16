Four Potential Landing Spots For Kevin Love
2 of 4
Los Angeles Lakers
Sure, why not? LeBron probably trusts Kevin Love and the Lakers are willing to try just about anything. Before beating the Pelicans in their last game before the All-Star break they had dropped three out of their previous four games. So what do they have to lose?
The question is, what is important to Kevin Love? Does he want to win because the Lakers currently have the 13th best record in the Western Conference. Or if you'd rather be pessimistic, the third-worst record in the Western Conference. He can certainly play for the Lakers, but they're fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament.