Four Potential Landing Spots For Kevin Love
The Kevin Love era in Cleveland is over as the Cavaliers have reached a buyout agreement with the veteran forward. Love came to Cleveland in 2014 and helped them reach four consecutive NBA Finals alongside LeBron James. Since LeBron left for Los Angeles, Love has had an up and down relationship with the franchise, signing a big extension and then struggling to adapt to all the losing. Now the team is good again, but there's not really much use for him.
At 34-years old he's only playing 20 minutes a game (when healthy) and averaging career-lows in everything. The good news for any team looking for a veteran big man who can stretch the floor is that he's still averaging 12.3 rebounds per 36 minutes (his career average is 12.4 per 36) and while he's only shooting 35 percent from three, he did shoot 39 percent just last season. The nicest way to say it is that there are worse options.
Here are four teams that might be able to use him.
Miami Heat
According to The Athletic, the Heat "emerged as [a] suitor" for Love as soon as he was available. Miami needs help down low without many, if any, options after Bam Adebayo. Their depth chart on ESPN has Jimmy Butler listed as their starting power forward and Duncan Robinson as his backup if you need a better picture of how small they play.
Not that they're very deep in the backcourt right now either. Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are currently out with injuries. The good news is that Miami has an open roster spot so at least no feelings will be hurt. Just bodies.