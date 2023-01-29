Kevin Hart Looks Shorter Than Usual Hanging Out With Joel Embiid at Eagles - 49ers Game
The celebrities were out for NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. That included Philly royalty Joel Embiid and Kevin Hart who are as hilarious standing next to each other as you might expect.
Hart stands about 5-foot-2 while Embiid is listed at 7-foot-0. That's nearly two full feet, but to see them it might as well be ten.
There's not much people love more than a tall person standing next to a short person and Embiid and Hart did not disappoint. Great job whoever set these two up as friends. What a great accomplishment for the entire city.