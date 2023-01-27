'Blocked by Brunson!' Has to Be the Most Unexpected Game-Ending Call of Kevin Harlan's Career
The New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics, 120-117, in overtime at TD Garden on Thursday night. Boston had a chance to tie the game with 5.7 seconds remaining, but Jayson Tatum missed a three. Al Horford got the rebound and kicked it out to Malcolm Brogdon for one last heave at the buzzer, but he was blocked by Jalen Brunson.
Of all the calls in Kevin Harlan's career, ending a game with "blocked by Brunson!" is probably the most unexpected. The 6-foot-1 point guard had just 23 blocks in 323 career games coming into the contest. And yet he went out there and got two, including the game-clincher at the buzzer.
Brunson now has 13 blocks this season, meaning more than half the blocks in his career have come in his first half-season with the Knicks. His previous career-high for blocks in a season while he played in Dallas was four, which means the Mavericks were clearly not utilizing him properly on defense. They had him out on the perimeter guarding guards when he clearly should have been down low protecting the rim.
No wonder the Mavericks are the fourth-worst shot-blocking team in the league this season. One person who probably isn't surprised by all this is Kevin Harlan, who is clearly prepared for all possible outcomes.