Kevin Garnett Only Talked Trash to Michael Jordan One Time and Isaiah Rider Was Collateral Damage
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 20 2020
Over All-Star weekend, Kevin Garnett appeared on the All the Smoke podcast hosted by Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. Garnett told a story about facing the Bulls his rookie season. Someone has cut that story together with Isaiah Rider's version of the story and it another great example of Michael Jordan being a vengeful god.
Rider was having a good game and Garnett, being Garnett, was running his mouth in the second half, basically telling Rider that Jordan couldn't stop him in the most Not Safe For Work way possible. His mistake was doing it right in front of Jordan. Rider tried to calm Garnett -- and Michael -- down, but it didn't work. Chicago outscored Minnesota 38-20 in the fourth and won, 120-99. Jordan had 11 in the fourth and then went over to have a word with the exhausted young Timberwolves. Rider and Garnett both finished with 20 in the loss.
The game took place on February 27, 1996. The Bulls were in the midst of their 72-win season and Minnesota was 16-37 at the time. Here are the highlights.
If you want to watch the full game, it's on YouTube. By watching the full broadcast you can hear the fourth quarter story about the Timberwolves being able to unload Doug West and his massive five-year, $13.5 million contract. A great use of time, to be sure.