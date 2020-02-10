Kevin Frandsen Made a Lucky Behind-the-Back Grab Off-the-Wall in Houston
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Nationals outfielder Kevin Frandsen might have received the luckiest bounce of the baseball season Tuesday night in Houston. Bear in mind this isn’t the most-important or relevant bounce, but it looks like total luck, if not an optical illusion.
Jason Castro hit a ball off the wall in Minute Maid Park and somehow it bounced directly into Frandsen’s glove, even though his back was turned. It kept Dexter Fowler from scoring and looked more at home at a Jai Alai fronton than a baseball stadium.
Once again, if you’re Frandsen or the Nationals you probably wish you saved up the fortunate break from the Baseball Gods for a more important time in the season.
