Kevin Durant Can Beef With Haters on TikTok Now
Kevin Durant's trade request seems unlikely to be granted anytime soon as the Brooklyn Nets and possible trade partners dig in and engage in protracted negotiations. Meanwhile, word is that Durant has basically gone radio silent on everybody. He's still active on Twitter, obviously. But otherwise mum's been the word from KD.
Perhaps that will now change because Durant joined TikTok. Probably not. But maybe!
If anything, Durant now has another platform to talk trash to haters on. Great news for those of us in the content business. Richard Jefferson laid out the TikTok blueprint for NBA players to follow.
KD on TikTok. What a concept.