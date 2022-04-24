Kevin Durant Talked Trash to Ime Udoka About Giving the Celtics Problems at the Olympics
The Boston Celtics have a commanding 3-0 lead in their first round series against the Brooklyn Nets. With the Nets season all but over the time has come to look back at, well, everything Brooklyn's most notable players have said about the potential of this team that is about to get swept. One of those things is this clip of Kevin Durant talking shit to Ime Udoka after Team USA won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
"There's going to be problems for them Boston Celtics this year. I'm telling you." - Kevin Durant in August 2021
Udoka, who was an assistant on the national team under Gregg Popovich, answered back saying they would "lock Patty's ass up." Luckily for Udoka, Steve Nash has done most of that. After Mills played 29 minutes a game and took 9.8 shots a game for Brooklyn during the regular season, he's playing just 17.7 minutes and getting just 3.3 field goal attempts a game in the Nets three loses to Boston.
This video was streamed by Kevin Durant on Instagram Live after Team USA won their medal. Mills, who had led the men's tournament in scoring, had just received his bronze medal for Australia. The Nets would officially announce they signed Mills a couple days after this. Udoka had left the Nets for Boston about a month before the Olympics.