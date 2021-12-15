Kevin Durant Lit Up Skip Bayless on Twitter
Kevin Durant may have broken Twitter. On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets star took to social media and let Skip Bayless know exactly what he thinks of him. People were loving the results.
Bayless sent a tweet lauding Durant for his play in a 131-129 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors. But in typical Skip fashion, he had to use it as a way to run down LeBron James. His tweet is below.
Durant wasn't a fan of that tweet and he clearly isn't a fan of Bayless himself. Because shortly after Skip's tweet, Durant dropped this:
Folks, when I tell you Twitter exploded at that response, I'm underselling it. In less than 30 minutes, the tweet had more than 85,000 likes, 16,000 retweets and more than 4,000 quote tweets. Those numbers will be obsolete by the time this is posted. The tweet is a rocket ship and it's about to fly past Elon Musk's roadster.
Can't wait to see how Bayless responds to this.