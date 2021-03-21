Kevin Durant Played GTA During Texas' Upset Loss to Abilene Christian
While his alma mater was busy getting upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Kevin Durant was engaged in an extended gaming session. Twenty minutes after his Texas Longhorns tipped off against Abilene Christian, a game the third-seeded Longhorns lost 53-52, Durant tweeted out a photo of him playing Grand Theft Auto.
Just under seven hours before posting the photo above, where his character appears to be enjoying a smoke break, Durant asked his followers to link up and play with him in the video game. This marathon session lasted into Texas' game against the Wildcats, who won the game with two free throws in the final second.
Durant starred at Texas for one year, winning national player of the year. His squad won its first game in the tournament before being upset by USC in the second round.
This year Texas won the Big 12 tournament and was a hot pick to make a deep run in the tournament. This loss busted a lot of brackets and surely upset many Longhorn alumni. Whether Durant was amongst that group is unclear. What is clear is he had a distraction to occupy his mind during Texas' surprise loss.
Durant has missed 14 straight games for the Nets and is dealing with a nagging left hamstring injury. He's expected to miss another 1-2 weeks while he recovers.