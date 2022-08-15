No, Kevin Durant Isn't Considering Retirement
The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant certainly look like they're headed for a breakup. Durant wants a trade and Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai has backed his front office and coaching staff over his star player. The Nets will never get equal value for the former NBA MVP, so they're playing the waiting game to see if an offer comes along. We've got nothing but speculation until there's some actual movement and things are starting to get silly.
On Monday, Marc Stein reported he'd been told by a connected team executive that Durant is so over the Nets that he'd rather retire than play for them again. Here's what Stein said:
"During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connective team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt t retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. This was in early July."
Stein went on to say that it's hard to envision the 33-year-old actually retiring, but he could see him sitting out of media day and training camp. He also believes Durant will cause trouble behind the scenes until he gets a trade to a preferred destination -- likely Phoenix, Miami, Boston or Philadelphia.
Well, Durant caught wind of that story a few hours after it published and, of course, he responded to it on Twitter.
So, yeah, I sincerely doubt he's considering retiring.