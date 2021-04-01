Kevin Durant Didn't Really Apologize For Awful Things He Said in DMs to Michael Rapaport
Kevin Durant was on the hot seat Thursday as he faced the media for the first time since the misogynistic and homophobic DMs he sent to Michael Rapaport were made public. He addressed the matter head on by ... not really apologizing at all.
Durant said he was, "sorry that people seen the language that I used, that's not really what I want people to hear and see from me." So, wait. You're sorry they saw that you used that language? The implication here is that he's sorry the DMs got out but not sorry about what he said.
Watch the video for yourself:
Yeah, he doesn't really seem to care people are pretty offended by the content of those messages, he's more worried that they got out.
Durant should be sorry for what he said, some of which was awful. He's not even fake sorry for it, which is a problem.