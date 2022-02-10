Kevin Durant Liked an Instagram Post About James Harden Wanting a Trade
By Stephen Douglas
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and James Harden is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets. Harden apparently wants to be traded, but is worried about what people will think if he demands a trade for a second time in 13 months. One more fun twist is that the Adrian Wojnarowski report on the situation was turned into an Instagram post by The Score and the post was liked by Kevin Durant.
Kevin Durant is probably the only star who would like a post about a teammate wanting a trade. It's not really a surprise considering he is the same person who tweeted this.
Thank goodness that Durant doesn't use burner accounts anymore. It's so much more entertaining this way.