Kevin Durant Had Beef With Referees and Nick Wright Last Night
Kevin Durant was in full Kevin Durant mode last night. He started his evening by losing to the Milwaukee Bucks at home despite the fact that Kyrie Irving was allowed to play. Durant was his usual excellent self, scoring 26 points and handing out 11 assists. He also had a brief injury scare when he landed awkwardly in overtime. When the game ended, Durant had some words for officials who did not rule the Wes Matthews foul a flagrant.
Durant was then asked about the injury in his postgame interview and gave a particularly Kevin Durant response. He dismissed the possibility of missing time and poked fun at the reporter who asked. And then he actually smiled!
Durant then returned to his natural habitat online where he went after Fox Sports personality Nick Wright while calling himself a god.
Wright tried to respond, but Durant swatted that away as well.
What more could you possibly want?