Kevin Durant: Draymond Green Fight Played Role in Decision to Leave Golden State By Liam McKeone | Oct 31 2019

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green's public argument near the beginning of last season appeared, from the outside, to cause a bit of a rift in the team. Green was suspended a game and both players were heated in the moment. After the fact, they both played down the incident, and still went on to the NBA Finals, where they very well may have won yet another championship had Durant's Achilles held up.

Durant, of course, departed Golden State for colder pastures in Brooklyn this offseason, deconstructing the super team we'd all come to know. Durant will not be playing this year, and as such has been making media appearances and has been decidedly Online. On Thursday, he went on First Take, and admitted that the clash with Green had played a factor in his decision to leave.

Kevin Durant admits beef with Draymond Green led to him leaving Golden State pic.twitter.com/tnZDm39WX2 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 31, 2019

"A little bit, yeah. For sure," said Durant. "I mean, when your teammate talk to you that way, you think about it a bit, but you know... Like I said, we talked about it, but definitely, for sure. I'm not gonna lie about it."

Rachel Nichols then asked Durant what other factors went into his decision to leave, and he brought up numerous interesting points, not the least of which was a concern that all the big contracts would weigh Golden State down when trying to add more players. A look into the fascinating mind that is Kevin Durant.