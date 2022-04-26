NBA on TNT Trolls Kevin Durant on Twitter
Kevin Durant was on one on social media Tuesday. The 33-year-old former NBA MVP was firing back at his critics after he guided the Brooklyn Nets to a first-round exit in the playoffs. The NBA on TNT account saw it as a perfect opportunity to troll him.
Some experts have criticized Durant for not being a "bus driver" and instead attaching himself to other great players to win titles, with Charles Barkley being the first and loudest to do so. He responded to Barkley with via Instagram story on Tuesday morning:
Then Rob Perez said Durant was setting himself up to be smacked down:
Perez continued and Durant replied with the following:
That's when NBA on TNT's account pounced. Here's the tweet in question:
The implication is clear that the Inside the NBA crew is going to light Durant up and soon.