Kevin Clark Explains How He Joined The Ringer, the Inception of 'Slow News Day', and His Career Arc in Media
Kevin Clark wears many hats for The Ringer. He writes weekly feature columns on the NFL, hosts The Ringer NFL Show podcast, and helped create the popular Slow News Day show. Kevin joined the Press Pass Podcast to document how he got here, starting from his early days growing up in a journalism family and an internship with the Sun-Sentinel in Miami before making his way to the Wall Street Journal as one of their first writers for the sports section. One day in 2016, he got an email from Bill Simmons. The rest, as they say, is history, and Kevin takes us through it all.
Kevin takes the audience through his career and what it was like helping build The Ringer from a good idea to one of the biggest brands in sports media today. He also touches upon the importance of versatility in media, his writing process, how much media has changed and how it will continue to evolve, and more.
Listen to the full podcast below, and subscribe to the Press Pass Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.