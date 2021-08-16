Kentucky Quarterback Will Levis Eats Bananas Like a Crazy Person
On Sunday, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops named Will Levis his team's starting quarterback. The junior transfer from Penn State won the job over Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. Since that announcement a video circulated that might make Stoops question his choice.
At some point, Levis posted a video of himself eating a banana and, folks, it is crazy. He eats the entire banana, peel and all. Like a damn psychopath.
Check it out:
Who told him this was OK? At what point during his childhood did his parents condone this behavior? Is this where we find out he was actually raised by wolves in Appalachia?
Levis saw playing time during two years at Penn State, completing 61 of 102 pass attempts (59.8 percent) for 644 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and six touchdowns on 133 attempts (3.6 yards per carry).
While congratulations are in order for the young man, how can you trust a guy that eats bananas like that? Stoops may regret his decision to do so.