Kentucky Derby Post Positions 2023
The 2023 Kentucky Derby is Saturday and there have been some changes to the lineup for horse racing's marquee event. Four of the 23 horses entered have been scratched as we approach post time. Race favorite Forte is still in, along with fellow expected contenders Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, Derma Sotogake and Two Phil's. What follows is a look at the post positions for the big race.
1. Hit Show (30-1)
2. Verifying (15-1)
3. Two Phil's (12-1)
4. Confidence Game (20-1)
5. Tapit Trice (5-1)
6. Kingsbarns (12-1)
7. Reincarnate (50-1)
8. Mage (15-1)
9. Skinner (scratched)
10. Practical Move (scratched)
11. Disarm (30-1)
12. Jace's Road (15-1)
13. Sun Thunder (50-1)
14. Angel of Empire (8-1)
15. Forte (3-1)
16. Raise Cain (50-1)
17. Derma Sotogake (10-1)
18. Rocket Can (15-1)
19. Lord Miles (scratched)
20. Continuar (scratched)
21. Cyclone Mischief (30-1)
22. Mandarin Hero (20-1)
23. King Russell (50-1)
As you can see, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are lined up next to each other. Tapit Trice landed the coveted No. 5 slot, which has produced the most winners in Derby history. Ten of the 93 horses that started in the fifth spot have gone on to win the race.
We'll see what happens when the gun sounds on Saturday.