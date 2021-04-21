Kentucky Derby Horse Midnight Bourbon Runs Away During Bath Time
By Stephen Douglas
Apr 21, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT
Midnight Bourbon will run in the Kentucky Derby on May 1. Until then, he's preparing like any top athlete by running, eating hay and taking a bath. Or at least that's what he's supposed to be doing! Earlier this week he tried to get out of his post-workout bath and ran around the backside at Churchill Downs. Even walking on his own food.
If you're thinking about betting on the Derby, keep this in mind. If this is how Midnight Bourbon acts away from the turf, can you really trust him on the day of the event? Yeah, it's fun to horse around, but there are millions of dollars at stake at this event. Can we get some professionalism?