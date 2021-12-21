Kent State Tackle Throws Up During Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming and Kent State are locked in a college football classic at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. As with any big bowl game, tensions and anxiety run high. That can lead to stomach issues as we saw illustrated on one play where the Golden Flashes' left tackle left his lunch at the line of scrimmage.
As Kent State faced third and goal at Wyoming's 7-yard line early in the second quarter, the Golden Flashes were hit with a false start penalty. The penalty was assessed after left tackle Bill Kuduk threw up during the snap count.
Check it out:
Kid clearly hit the Famous Idaho hospitality tent a bit too hard in pregame.
That's embarrassing, but the result of that series was perhaps worse. The Flashes went from having first and goal at the three, to fourth and goal at the 18. They settled for a field goal and a 17-7 lead.
They lead at the half 24-21 as they look to improve to 8-6. But let's be real, mostly they just want all those free potatoes at the end of the game.