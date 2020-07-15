Kenny Stills Charged With Felony After Attending Breonna Taylor Protest in Louisville
By Liam McKeone | Jul 15 2020
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was hit with a felony charge along with 86 other protestors on Tuesday night. Stills attended a protest on the front lawn of Daniel Cameron, attorney general for the state of Kentucky, calling for action in the aftermath of the murder of Breonna Taylor. Taylor was killed by Louisville police on March 13, and the Louisville police department has faced steadily rising calls to hold the three officers responsible over the subsequent months. One officer was fired, while the other two remain on the force.
Stills and the protestors staged a march through Louisville to Cameron's house. There, they sat on his front lawn and were later arrested after refusing to leave. Per the Louisville Courier-Journal:
Those protesters stood and chanted on Cameron's lawn, and "at (Cameron's) request, they were trespassed from the property," LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said in a statement Tuesday evening. All were given the opportunity to leave before being arrested, Washington added. Washington said the charges against the protesters came "due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions."
Stills and the other protestors were charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, which is a felony, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
Stills has long been a vocal activist. He has continued to battle for equality and justice along with many other athletes since the murder of George Floyd. It's no surprise to see him fighting for what's right.