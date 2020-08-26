Kenny Smith Walked Off the Set of 'Inside the NBA' In Solidarity With NBA Players
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 26 2020
Kenny Smith joined his co-hosts for a special edition of Inside the NBA Wednesday night. The program was set to discuss the canceled playoff games after NBA players decided to boycott them in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake over the weekend. Smith opted to stand with the players and walked off the set shortly after the show began.
Here's video:
Man, that's a powerful and moving statement from Smith. It was just an incredible television moment.
Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson continued the program without him.
NBA players are obviously on strike right now, not against their own league but against the situation in the United States right now. Many of them have been fighting racial and social injustice for months and the Blake shooting has brought all of that back up.