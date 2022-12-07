Kenny Smith Shoved Shaq Into a Christmas Tree
The Inside the NBA guy are always having fun, Tuesday night was no exception. During the typical segment where Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal race each other to the big monitor to break down plays, something different happened. Smith shoved Shaq into the Christmas tree on set.
Check this out:
The visual of Shaq's legs sticking out from under the tree like the Wicked Witch of the East under Dorothy's house is amazing. I love how well he took it, as he had a huge smile on his face when Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley ran over to help him up. Shaq is going to have to get Smith back at some point.
Just another great moment from the NBA on TNT guys.