Kenny Mayne Leaving ESPN and SportsCenter's Past, Present and Future
By Kyle Koster
May 12, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT
Kenny Mayne's impending departure from ESPN wasn't necessarily a surprise but it does provide a place for reflection on a one-of-a-kind run at the network. And to examine SportsCenter, from the past, present, and future. There's an argument to be made that it's always been what ESPN has done best.
John Walters joins the podcast to talk about the long-time anchor and the unique landscape SportsCenter occupies.