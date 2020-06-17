Kendrick Perkins to Kyrie Irving: 'You Are the Distraction'
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 17 2020
Kendrick Perkins again went after Kyrie Irving on Wednesday. Earlier this week Perk broke the news that Kyrie's change in attitude about the NBA resuming the season in a Disney bubble came after he was told he would not be allowed to attend. This morning on Get Up he blasted Irving for being a distraction.
Perkins has no problem with Irving having a different perspective, but points out he has no plan. It does seem that Kyrie is just an agent of chaos, like when he was spending time just saying things about the earth being flat. Except this time he's distracting from actual important things.
The death of the girl in Akron that Perkins alluded to is Na'Kia Crawford, who was shot on Sunday. No arrests have been made. LeBron James and Maverick Carter have posted about Crawford on Twitter and Instagram this week.