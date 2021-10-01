Kendrick Perkins: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving
Kendrick Perkins has joined the chorus of pundits calling for the Brooklyn Nets to trade Kyrie Irving. Stephen A. Smith and Shaquille O'Neal have both already voiced that stance, now Perkins has made his feelings known.
On Friday's episode of First Take, Perkins said Irving's stance on the COVID-19 vaccine is a distraction the franchise doesn't need. He clearly isn't on the same page as team leader Kevin Durant, whose first focus is winning a championship. Because of that, Irving should be shipped out of town.
Durant, James Harden and their supporting cast could lead the Nets to an NBA title without Irving. Keeping Kyrie around just adds another level of distraction for the guy who are actually showing up to play every day.
If Irving remains unvaccinated, he won't be able to play in more than half of Brooklyn's games. New York currently has rules that would prohibit unvaccinated players from playing in the state.
It might be time for the Nets to start seriously thinking about trading Irving.