Kendrick Perkins: The Lakers Don't Deserve to be Talked About on Television
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 13-13 and a complete mess. The addition of Russell Westbrook has been a terrible fit, LeBron James has struggled with injuries and Anthony Davis refuses to step up and become the superstar he capable of being. Kendrick Perkins is fed up with it.
On Friday's edition of First Take, Perkins said the Lakers don't deserve to be talked about every day on television. He said they were hot garbage and he was tired of discussing them.
Check out the segment:
It's hard to argue with Perkins. The Lakers are not very good and get an inordinate amount of coverage on sports television shows. There are other teams far more worthy of discussion.
The Lakers are a marquee franchise with three star players, so of course they'll be a big topic of discussion all season. But they certainly haven't earned it. Other NBA teams should be getting more air time.