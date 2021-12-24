Kendrick Perkins: Lakers Need to Stop Making Excuses
The Los Angeles Lakers hit a new low Thursday night when they were blown out at home by the San Antonio Spurs 138-110. LeBron James did all he could but his supporting cast was awful, as it has been all season. After the game, James lashed out about his team having no chemistry. Kendrick Perkins didn't want to hear it.
Perkins took to the air on First Take and explained he was tired of hearing excuses from the Lakers. Every NBA team has dealt with injuries and issues with the league's COVID-19 protocols, yet somehow other squads have dealt with it and thrived.
While obviously trading Russell Westbrook would go a long way to fixing the Lakers' issues, I don't see that happening. His contract is prohibitive and LA would likely have to take back an equally awful deal in return.
Aside from a small deal here or there, it doesn't look like the Lakers will be able to add much to a roster that has limped to a 16-17 start. They're going to have to build with what they've got. Which isn't much.
Perkins is right. The time for excuses has passed. The Lakers need to put up or shut up.