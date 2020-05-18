Kendrick Perkins' List of the Greatest NBA Teams Ever Has Two Absolutely Wild Picks
By Stephen Douglas | May 18 2020
Kendrick Perkins shared his top five NBA teams of all-time over the weekend and it is... something else. It would make more sense if Perkins said this was a list of five championship teams that he remembered, presented in chronological order. Just look at this.
The Bulls and Lakers' spots on this list are fine even if you want to debate which Bulls team was the best. Once you get to that third spot, though... woof. The 2003-2004 Detroit Pistons and '07-'08 Celtics? They probably weren't in the top five championship teams of the 2000's. If you put together a list of the greatest teams using just Pistons and Celtics championship teams, those squads wouldn't even make that list.
Despite that, the exclusion of the modern Golden State Warriors is absolutely egregious. The '16-'17 Warriors went 67-15 in the regular season and 16-1 in the postseason. And how about the San Antonio Spurs? They had four teams that won titles after winning between 58 and 62 games with three or four Hall of Famers on each team. And we're not even getting into any of the 60's, 70's or 80's teams that would obviously have shut down all modern teams with physical play.
Some choices were made by Perk.