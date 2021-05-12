Kendrick Perkins Lost His Mind as Max Kellerman Kept Saying Stephen Curry Choked in the Finals
Things got heated on First Take today as Kendrick Perkins and Max Kellerman went back and forth about Stephen Curry and Devin Booker. Basically, Kellerman said that Booker was dangerous in the playoffs and that Stephen Curry has a history of choking in the NBA Finals. Perkins pointed out that Curry is very good and Booker has never even been in a playoff series.
I know that's not a great job of selling it so I'll add that Kendrick Perkins briefly gets so heated that he literally had to take off his jacket.
Anyway, here's the clip. Molly Qerim even jumps in on Perk's side.
You get to see a lot of what makes Perk so good on these shows. He's willing to take a side and stick with it. He's extremely animated and willing to sell out physically to exhibit his disgust while letting someone else speak. And most importantly, he's willing to throw in a little joke at his own expense.
As for Max, he lost the plot and the argument here. I'd be surprised if they ever bring him back on this show. You simply don't recover from a take like this.