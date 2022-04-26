Kendrick Perkins Calls Ben Simmons 'The Pretty Girl Who Smokes Cigarettes'
The Brooklyn Nets' season is officially over and Ben Simmons did not take the court once. Simmons needed a few months to ramp up after he got traded following months of inactivity but managed to further aggravate his back injury in the process and thus was unable to return to the court in time to help Brooklyn stave off elimination. He now faces another summer of getting blasted by every NBA analyst with screentime.
Kendrick Perkins piled on today while on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Querim. He called Simmons "the pretty girl who smokes cigarettes."
It's certainly a weird analogy. But one that can make a certain amount of sense! Simmons does have it all, everything one looks for in a star-- size, speed, strength, elite vision, the ability to get to his spot regardless of who's guarding him. The fact that he's not dominant is shocking and every team around the league is convinced they can fix him. Yet there is a fundamental issue at play that only Simmons himself can solve.
Points to Perk for creativity. And good luck to the Nets, now burdened with fixing Simmons.