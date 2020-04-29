Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics After Devin Booker Rumors
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 29 2020
Kendall Jenner was in the news this week as she spent some time with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Jenner has had several high-profile relationships with other NBA players, which led some Twitter users to toss around jokes. She was quick to weigh in and shut the jokes down.
One user suggested NBA players were passing Jenner around. When one responded that she might be the one in control of the situation, Jenner responded:
Her sister Kylie loved the tweet:
Jenner has had confirmed relationships with Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons, and had a rumored fling with Jordan Clarkson. She's also been spotted out with Kyle Kuzma and now Booker. If she wants to hang out with NBA players that's her choice. It shouldn't really matter to anyone. The girl has a type, there's nothing wrong with that.
I get that the dating lives of celebrities are interesting but taking to Twitter to rip on them for their choices is insanely low-hanging fruit. There are much better things to do with your time.