Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Broke Up; Marvel Hires New 'Blade' Director; USA, Wales Draw at World Cup
USA tied Wales in World Cup opener ... Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker broke up again ... Todd, Julie Chrisley get prison terms for bank fraud, tax evasion ... Prosecutors rest in Trump Organization criminal trial ... Stock futures were flat heading into Tuesday ... Inside Disney's decision to bring back Bob Iger ... Marvel hires new "Blade" director ... Michael Bass leaving CNN ... Death toll in Indonesia earthquake at least 162 ... Twitter is facing a lot of problems ... Broncos waived Melvin Gordon ... Aaron Judge landed in San Francisco ... ESPN signed Rebecca Lobo to a multi-year extension ... Paul George is hurt again ... Zach Wilson may have already lost his starting job ...
Brown's Olivia Pichardo is first woman to make D1 baseball roster [MLB.com]
Wales draw reveals flaws, promise in young USMNT squad [Sports Illustrated]
Patrick Mahomes may be having his best season yet [Yahoo Sports]
Why Maus was banned [The Atlantic]
Where do the Brooklyn Nets go from here? [The Ringer]
XX
Highlights from the USMNT's World Cup opening draw against Wales.
Highlights from England's 6-2 beatdown of Iran at the World Cup.
Conan O'Brien asked his assistant to name one cool thing about him.
Green Day -- "Revolution Radio"