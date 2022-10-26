Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Still Together; Adidas Drops Kanye West; Henry Cavill Back as Superman
Adidas finally dropped Kanye West ... Russian court upholds Brittney Griner's prison sentence ... James Corden apologizes for NYC restaurant behavior ... Stocks jumped again on Tuesday ... Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are still together ... "House of the Dragon" finale scored big ratings ... "Industry" renewed for Season 3 at HBO ... Ambyr Childers claims ex-husband's attorney threatened to kill her ... Henry Cavill confirms return as Superman ... Frank Clark suspended two games by NFL ... Marlins hire Skip Schumaker as manager ... Three Texas A&M players suspended indefinitely ... Cowboys land Johnathan Hankins via trade ... Amazon's Thursday Night Football ratings are plummeting ... The Rock's daughter made her NXT debut ...
