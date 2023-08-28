Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Are Official; Simone Biles Is Back; California Wins Little League World Series
California won the Little League World Series ... Viktor Hovland won the Tour Championship ... Jacksonville gunman and three victims identified ... Tropical Storm Idalia develops in the Gulf of Mexico ... Stock futures inch higher heading into new week ... Simone Biles is back ... Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are official ... Russia finally confirmed the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin ... The Wagner Group faces an uncertain future ... Denis Villeneuve wants to make a third Dune movie ... "Gran Turismo" beat "Barbie" at the box office ... The 49ers' kicking situation is a mess ... Tracking NFL roster cuts ... Guardians designate Noah Syndergaard for assignment ... AEW All In results ...
Highlights from Simone Biles winning her eighth U.S. National Championship.
Highlights from California's win over Curacao at the 2023 Little League World Series.
USA won the 4x400 relay gold at the world championships.
