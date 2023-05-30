Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Getting Serious; Heat Beat Celtics in Game 7; Vegas to Stanley Cup Final
Heat beat the Celtics in Game 7, reach NBA Finals ... Nine injured in Florida shooting ... Hard-line republicans trash debt limit bill ... Massive storm hits Carnival cruise ship off Charleston ... Stock futures soar after debt ceiling deal ... Russia continues to attack Kyiv ... China's economy reveals real struggles ... Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are getting serious ... Voting reform widens Emmy's embrace ... Martin Scorsese announces film about Jesus ... Sixers hire Nick Nurse as head coach ... Liam Hendriks returns to mound after beating cancer ... Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Stanley Cup Final ... Tyler Herro might be back for NBA Finals ... Chelsea hires Mauricio Pochettino ...
Highlights from the Heat's big Game 7 win over the Celtics.
Amazing moment for Liam Hendriks.
Rick Rubin's 60 Minutes interview.
Liev Schreiber breaks down his most iconic characters.
Bad Bunny -- "Where She Goes"