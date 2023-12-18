Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Break Up; Bills Dominate Cowboys; Stephen Curry's 3-Point Streak Ends
A car crashed into Joe Biden's motorcade ... Latest from the Israel-Hamas war ... Florida GOP suspends chair amid rape investigation ... Stock futures were flat heading into Monday ... Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny broke up ... Ron DeSantis' super PAC is in disarray ... Pilots are hiding mental health issues to keep their jobs ... Home buyers are ready to buy, but sellers aren't selling ... "Beacon 23" renewed for Season 2 at MGM+ ... "Wonka" made $39 million at the box office ... G League player Chance Comanche and his girlfriend face murder charges ... Texans came back to beat the Titans in OT... Bills hammer Cowboys in dominant performance ... Dallas and Buffalo had a fight ... Joe Flacco and the Browns came back to beat the Bears ... The Bears dropped a Hail Mary that could have won the game ... Nick Mullens tossed the interception of a lifetime ... Stephen Curry's incredible 3-point streak came to an end ...
