Kendall Fuller is a Burping Machine
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 20 2020
Washington's NFL team mic'd up cornerback Kendall Fuller at practice on Thursday and it didn't go quite how the social media team planned. Fuller apparently has a reputation for burping a lot and, well, he lived up to it in the short clip the club posted.
Check it out, unless this kind of thing disgusts you. If it does, definitely move along:
Those aren't just some showy air burps. There's some juicy, pit of the stomach stuff going on there. Fuller might want to get that checked out. Or perhaps drink less soda?
Fuller returned to Washington this offseason as a free agent. The 25-year-old Virginia Tech product was selected by the franchise in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played two seasons there before he was shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith trade. He was solid in two years with the Chiefs and helped them win Super Bowl LIV, making some key plays late in the game.
This offseason, Washington signed him to a four-year, $40 million deal and brought his burping back to town.