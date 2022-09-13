Kenan and Kel Reunite During 2022 Emmys, Repeatedly Mention 'Good Burger'
Kenan Thompson hosted the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. At one point during the broadcast there was a surprise appearance by his old co-star, Kel Mitchell. Mitchell popped his head up to ask for a Good Burger. The pair then embraced and did kung fu, which must have been very confusing if you weren't a 90's kid.
Good Burger, the movie, was released 25 years ago in July 1997. It was based on the Good Burger sketches from All That which mostly aired in the mid-90's on Nickelodeon. Now a quater-century later one of these guys is hosting the Emmys and Nickelodeon is airing NFL games. Try explaining that to your younger self.
Over the summer there was a lot of talk about there being a sequel. This is probably a good sign if that's something you've been waiting for.