Ken Rosenthal Is Adamant Mookie Betts Is Getting Traded
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 03 2020
It is not a question of if Mookie Betts will get traded by the Red Sox, but a matter of when and to whom, venerable MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said on MLB Network Monday morning:
Given Betts' statistical performance and the fact that he is just 27 years old, Red Sox fans are apoplectic that the organization is apparently planning to shed him instead of signing him to a long-term deal. With the money that pours into the Red Sox, any rebuild that happens should be able to progress while Betts is still in his athletic prime.
Rosenthal points to the Dodgers as the most likely suitors, and mentions the possibility that David Price and his onerous contract (three years remaining at $32 million per year) may be included. Nonetheless, it seems like the Padres are still in it as well, and one can never rule out a mystery team.