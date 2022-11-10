Ken Jennings Swore When He Realized He Gave Away a Jeopardy Clue
Jeopardy champions Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach met for an exhibition game this week. During a category called "Numbers Please," host Ken Jennings got a little carried away and revealed the final question in the category. When he was made aware of his flub he said, "oh sh-t." Everyone then shared a good laugh before Schneider selected the final answer, causing everyone to laugh again.
Now, before you get upset at Jennings for messing up a game, remember it was just an exhibition. And don't for a second think that Alex Trebek was above swearing when he made a mistake. Here's a short, NSFW, and very funny compilation of the beloved Canadian dropping a bunch of F-bombs.
Your move, Miyam Bialik.