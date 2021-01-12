Ken Jennings Fought Back Tears Honoring Alex Trebek in First Night Hosting 'Jeopardy!'
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 11, 2021, 7:41 PM EST
Ken Jennings stepped to the floor during his first episode as the new guest host of Jeopardy! and immediately honored the late Alex Trebek. Jennings got choked up and said no one will ever replace Trebek, but they can honor him by keeping the game going.
Check it out:
Did it just get dusty in here? That was hard to watch, as it hadn't really sunk in that Trebek was gone until I saw someone else walking out to host the show. For virtually all of my life, Jeopardy! had one host, and now he's gone. Jennings did a nice job of summarizing how every fan of the show feels about its former host.
Jennings will be the first in a succession of guest hosts after Trebek died in November following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Katie Couric will reportedly be the next host to step to the podium. There is no word on what the show has planned long-term.