Kemba Walker Caught Dropping an F-Bomb on a Hot Mic, Immediately Says "Oops"
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 30 2020
Kemba Walker had a pretty hilarious moment on Sunday. While on the bench late in a blowout of the Toronto Raptors, the Boston Celtics guard was caught on a hot mic saying, "f*** outta here." He immediately realized he was on live TV and said "oops" and covered his mouth.
Check it out:
Yeah, oops. I don't think I've ever seen a player on a hot mic react to accidental profanity that way. Kemba's mom is not going to be happy about that.
It's not clear who he was aiming this at, but it looks like he might have been talking trash to someone on the Raptors. The Celtics took an emphatic 1-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Sunday with a 112-94 win. After a win that big, we'll allow Walker a little trash talk.