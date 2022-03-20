Kelvin Sampson Goes Shirtless After Houston Win Over Illinois
Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars are Sweet 16-bound after taking down Illinois in the Round of 32 on Sunday afternoon. Houston's defensive versatility and aggression was on full display and the Taze Moore-Jamal Shead combination would not be denied. It was an excellent win, even if it was slightly aided by an atrocious technical foul call on Illinois when the momentum was beginning to swing.
Afterwards, the CBS broadcast peeked into Houston's locker room and viewers across the country were surprised to find a shirtless Sampson dancing around as his players dumped water on him in celebration.
An unexpected sight, to be sure. That's the beauty of college sports, though. You never really know what you're going to get.