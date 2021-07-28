New York Giants Cutting Kelvin Benjamin After He Leaves First Practice Early
The Kelvin Benjamin-New York Giants marriage lasted less than one practice as the team plans to release the veteran tight end following an incident at team camp today.
According to multiple reports Benjamin stormed off the field following tense conversations with coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman.
And so ends a brief experiment to revitalize a career in New York at a new position. The Giants signed Benjamin after a tryout in May and were hoping he could provide another option in the passing game. He last played in the NFL back in 2018, amassing 25 catches between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.
It's a far cry from the production from his first two seasons, which saw him reel in 16 touchdowns and almost 2,000 receiving yards as a first-round pick out of Florida State.