NBC Features Kelly Stafford Imposter During Rams - Bears Game
By Stephen Douglas
Matthew Stafford made his debut as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback on Sunday Night Football in week 1. Stafford got started early with a long touchdown pass to Van Jefferson in the first quarter. It was a heck of an introduction for Stafford in his new home. NBC also attempted to reintroduce the quarterback's wife, Kelly Stafford, to America. It did not go well.
Al Michaels and the SNF truck first identified the wrong person as Kelly.
Michaels and the NBC team made up for it a few minutes later when Kelly Stafford appeared wearing a yellow shirt with the number nine on it.